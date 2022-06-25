Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures make a run for 90 degrees on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be another hot day with highs nearly 10 degrees above average making a run for 90 with more sunshine so don't forget the sunscreen.

Find ways to stay cool and hydrated to avoid any heat-related illnesses!

Don't forget to check your backseat and don't leave your pets or children in the car. After 60 minutes temperatures will get around 130 degrees in a car.

Hot Car Temperatures KDKA Weather Center

Sunday will once again be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with showers and storms arriving in the afternoon and evening.

Dangers of high temperatures KDKA Weather Center

Most of us are under a 'marginal' risk for severe weather now which is a 1 out of 5.

No First Alert Weather Day as of right now.

Storms will be isolated in nature and short-lived if we see any.

Once that cold front moves through out temperatures will drop back to the mid-70s for Monday.

7 Day Forecast - June 25, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

