Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures make a run for 90 degrees on Saturday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be another hot day with highs nearly 10 degrees above average making a run for 90 with more sunshine so don't forget the sunscreen.
Find ways to stay cool and hydrated to avoid any heat-related illnesses!
Don't forget to check your backseat and don't leave your pets or children in the car. After 60 minutes temperatures will get around 130 degrees in a car.
Sunday will once again be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with showers and storms arriving in the afternoon and evening.
Most of us are under a 'marginal' risk for severe weather now which is a 1 out of 5.
No First Alert Weather Day as of right now.
Storms will be isolated in nature and short-lived if we see any.
Once that cold front moves through out temperatures will drop back to the mid-70s for Monday.
