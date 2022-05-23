Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures drop after weekend filled with warm conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The weekend heat has broken and cooler temperatures have arrived.

Today: Coolest day of the week, Light drizzle possible after 5 p.m. mainly for places south of I-70

Alert: Nothing over the next couple of days. Cold front rolls through on Thursday.

Aware: Rain chances for the next week are situated over Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Can I take a quick victory lap talking about high temperatures on Saturday? If you ever come to read this daily blog you know I was pretty vocal about data not supporting 90's for highs on either Friday or Saturday. Saturday ended up being the hotter of the two days with highs soaring to 87 degrees in Pittsburgh. I had the high for Saturday hitting 88 for most of last week. I started off with 87 on Monday then went to 86 on Tuesday before settling in on 88 from Wednesday through the rest of the week. I know I was off a degree. (start sarcasm voice) I am sorry and will do better the next time (/sarcasm voice)

Looking ahead, the only issues today come in the way of some light haze this morning and some sprinkles out there later on today.

Places south of I-70 have the best chance of seeing some drizzle after 5 p.m..

Highs today will be in the mid to low 60s with partly cloudy skies turning primarily cloudy by the late afternoon for places south of Pittsburgh. Morning temperatures are near 50 degrees and noon temperatures should be near 60. Winds should be coming in out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. Today will be the coolest day of the next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs returning to the mid to upper 70s with sunny conditions.

Morning lows will be in the mid to low 50s. Rain chances are set to return on Thursday with it being overcast and looking like it wants to rain at any given moment.

I suspect that when we get higher resolution data starting tomorrow we will see most of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday dry.

Right now though data continues to show light rain showers persisting through those days.

The day before Memorial Day, Sunday is looking dry and really nice with highs near 80 degrees.

