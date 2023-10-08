Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures begin slow warm-up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -The sunshine managed to break through clouds in many spots this afternoon, yet areas north along I-80 and south of I-70 are still dealing with some pesky showers that will stick around through late tonight.

Daily average High: 66° Low: 46°

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m. Sunset: 6:52 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Potential frost in a few spots tonight and tomorrow night (not widespread, no warnings)

Breezy conditions will gradually subside, and the gusty winds and showers begin to head east with a strong lower-pressure system to our north. That means we'll have a mainly dry Monday, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and temperatures again reaching the mid to upper 50s (but without the gusty wind)!

Tuesday and Wednesday will still be a bit below normal highs, but temperatures begin a steady climb into the 60s and will eventually head close to 70 by Friday.

We'll stay sunny mid-week, but shower chances return Thursday, and a better rain chance Friday night into Saturday as another system brings another blast of cooler air just in time for next weekend.

