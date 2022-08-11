Pittsburgh Weather: Supermoon and Perseid Meteor Shower visible tonight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - What a difference a day or two can make with temperatures falling to the 50s in many places this morning.

The drier and pleasant weather won't be enough for us not to see a brief shower or two today as a trough settles in from the north. This will bring dew points to the 40s.

Hourly forecast - August 11, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

I mean we aren't going to have people turning on their heaters this weekend are we?

Tonight will be a good one for stargazers. The August full moon happens tonight with moonrise at 8:42. The moon sets at 5:28 Friday morning. Skies will be clear for the full moon which is also a 'supermoon'. It's the fourth and last supermoon of the year. A supermoon just means that the moon's location is closer to the earth than average. If you want to be technical, supermoons occur only when the moon is within 90 percent of its perigee. Supermoons generally happen three to four times a year and always consecutively.

Tonight's supermoon also happens to coincide with the peak of this year's Perseid meteor shower. Due to the moon's brightness, they're only expecting that you'll see around 100 sightings per hour.

Still good.

Look to the northeast and try to get as far away from city lights as possible for the best results.

7-Day Forecast - August 11, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

