Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Sunday begins final week of March

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Quiet weather with mild temperatures sets in Sunday night, though clouds will increase toward morning, and lows will hover just below 40 degrees in most of our region.

Monday will bring a return of some rain showers by mid-to-late morning through mid-afternoon, but only about a quarter inch of rain is expected. We dry out again later Monday but a spotty shower is possible Tuesday, and highs on both days will be seasonable in the lower 50s to upper 40s (the normal high by now is 53 for Pittsburgh).

We could see a few flakes mixing with rain later Tuesday night into Wednesday along and north of I-80 with no accumulation, and dry air returns Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures warm to the 60s toward the end of the week but that comes with more rain to start next weekend!

