Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Sunday begins final week of March

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Evening Weather Forecast 3-26
Evening Weather Forecast 3-26 03:07

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Quiet weather with mild temperatures sets in Sunday night, though clouds will increase toward morning, and lows will hover just below 40 degrees in most of our region. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Scattered showers Monday.

headlines-center.png
KDKA Weather Center

Monday will bring a return of some rain showers by mid-to-late morning through mid-afternoon, but only about a quarter inch of rain is expected. We dry out again later Monday but a spotty shower is possible Tuesday, and highs on both days will be seasonable in the lower 50s to upper 40s (the normal high by now is 53 for Pittsburgh). 

rain-chances-next-6-days-starts-tomorrow.png
KDKA Weather Center

We could see a few flakes mixing with rain later Tuesday night into Wednesday along and north of I-80 with no accumulation, and dry air returns Wednesday and Thursday. 

Temperatures warm to the 60s toward the end of the week but that comes with more rain to start next weekend!

7-day-icast-1.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 7:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.