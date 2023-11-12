Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny skies remain through much of the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We had a rain-free weekend, and we're heading for more sunny skies through Friday!

AWARE: No rain until Friday

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:03 a.m. / 5:06 p.m.

Average High/Low: 52° / 35°

Temperatures will be chilly again tonight in the lower 30s, and lows will remain very seasonable in the 30s through late week. Daytime highs will rise above normal into the mid to upper 50s tomorrow and Tuesday, then will warm to 60 late in the week and finally drop near normal low 50s for next weekend. Not bad for mid to late November!

Aside from a few clouds at times, sunshine will be the rule until Friday, when rain finally returns. Showers will linger Friday night and end early Saturday, leading to another nice weekend ahead!

