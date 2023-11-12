Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny skies remain through much of the week

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We had a rain-free weekend, and we're heading for more sunny skies through Friday!

ALERT: NONE

AWARE: No rain until Friday

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:03 a.m. / 5:06 p.m.

Average High/Low:  52° / 35°

headlines-center-camera-1.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Temperatures will be chilly again tonight in the lower 30s, and lows will remain very seasonable in the 30s through late week. Daytime highs will rise above normal into the mid to upper 50s tomorrow and Tuesday, then will warm to 60 late in the week and finally drop near normal low 50s for next weekend. Not bad for mid to late November!

Aside from a few clouds at times, sunshine will be the rule until Friday, when rain finally returns. Showers will linger Friday night and end early Saturday, leading to another nice weekend ahead!

7-day-icast-1.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 5:54 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

