Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny skies for 4th of July

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You can't really ask for anything better than the weather we have in store for us this year for the 4th of July!

Today: Low humidity, sunny skies. Enjoy the Fourth!

Any Alert Days Ahead?- Watching storm threat for Tuesday into Wednesday. At this point it looks like there will be a MCS (cluster of overnight storms) that rolls through just ahead of the morning commute on Wednesday and is the reason we are painted under a slight risk.

Aware: A rainy stretch begins on Tuesday evening lasting through Friday.

Humidity levels will remain on the low side. Yesterday we hit 85 for a high and we will likely be a couple of ticks warmer than that today.

Last week, I had your Fourth of July temperature coming in at 87 degrees and I am going to keep today's high right there.

Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with high clouds arriving as the sun is setting overnight tonight.

Looking ahead, a fairly active and wet stretch of weather is expected for the rest of the work week.

The first round of rain is set to arrive on Tuesday morning with rain and weak storms arriving along I-80 before 7 a.m.

Everyone else will have to wait until after 10 a.m. before rain and storms quickly roll through. Rain totals will likely be around 1/5".

The second storm chance comes in overnight, arriving on Wednesday morning before sunrise. Strong wind along with frequent lightning are the main concerns as a cluster of storms slides through our area.

We will also have morning rain around on Thursday with the best chance for storms potentially happening on Friday afternoon.

Temperatures should remain just above average for nearly all of the week. The only day where we may find ourselves below the average for this time of the year is on Thursday where I am forecasting a high of only 81.

Tuesday's high will be in the upper 80s with some places hitting 90 degrees. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week. The weekend is also looking warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

I stick in an isolated 20% rain chance for Saturday but honestly your weekend is looking dry.

