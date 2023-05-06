Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny skies continue Saturday, sprinkles possible on Sunday

By Mary Ours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mostly sunny skies will continue for our Saturday with high temperatures actually a few degrees above normal in the low 70s. 

There will be a strong southwesterly flow pumping in warmer air.

hourly.png
Forecasts for pre-marathon races! KDKA Weather Center

The tricky day weather day is now Sunday where models are trending for a system to approach late morning and through the afternoon which is the Pittsburgh Marathon. 

sunday-race.png
Conditions for the 2023 DICK's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon KDKA Weather Center

Prepare for possible delays and grab the rain gear. Mostly looking at general thunderstorms with the best chance right now for strong to severe storms to stay in Ohio. 

By Monday there will be a few showers around and highs in the upper 70s. 

We then make a run for 80 on Tuesday!

7-day.png
7-day forecast: May 6, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

