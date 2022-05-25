Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny skies and cool temperatures expected on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Clouds held in place yesterday through a big chunk of the day and that is the reason we were slightly lower than my forecast high of 70 degrees.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Officially Pittsburgh hit 68 for yesterday's high.

Sunshine will return today with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs today will be in the mid-70s.

KDKA Weather Center

Rain chances for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are now coming into focus with Thursday really appearing dry for most of the day. I have dropped rain chances to just 30 percent on Thursday.

KDKA Weather Center

The big day right now looks to be on Friday with the potential for heavy rain on Friday morning and lighter rain showers possible after that. Friday rain totals for just the morning could hit 0.75" with additional light rain stretching into the afternoon.

Light rain and overcast skies are expected to stretch into Saturday before giving way to sunny and pleasant conditions for the rest of the holiday weekend. When it comes to temperatures, the hottest day of the next week will be on Tuesday as I am forecasting a high of 88 degrees.

KDKA Weather Center

Memorial Day will also be on the hot side with highs of around 87. I expect highs today to hit the mid-70s with morning lows in the mid-50s.

I expect we will briefly see highs in the 80s on Thursday before we cool down due to the upper-level system on Friday and Saturday.

KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!