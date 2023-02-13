Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny, but windy conditions Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Weather conditions today are expected to be sunny, but windy.

Daily average High: 39° Low: 23°

Sunrise: 7:16 AM

Sunset: 5:53 PM

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Windy at times today and early fog tomorrow.

Today will be another above average day by nearly 10 degrees with plenty of sunshine as high pressure sticks around through tomorrow.

It's going to be windy at times with gusts around 20-25 mph and highs make it to the low 50s.

KDKA Weather Center

Tomorrow for Valentine's Day we are in the low 50s and then another taste of Spring on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s and our next chance for rain showers.

We are about 14" below normal for snowfall this season dating back to November and now 5° above normal for the month.

KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!