Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday will be warm with afternoon and evening storms possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a muggy morning with a few showers around.

It will be another warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s.

Most of us are under a 'marginal' risk for severe weather now which is a 1 out of 5. Storms will be isolated in nature and short-lived.

The biggest threat with any storms today will be damaging winds. Enjoy the dry time while you can and stay cool!

Once that cold front moves through out temperatures will drop back to the mid-70s for Monday with plenty of sunshine.

Sunshine sticks around as high pressure builds in through much of the week and then we warm up each day with highs looking to get near at or in the 90s by Thursday and the weekend!

