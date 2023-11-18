Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday shaping up to be pleasant, sunny

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a great day with plenty of sunshine, and we have a repeat for Sunday with highs back near 50 degrees.

SUNRISE SUNDAY: 7:11 a.m.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Rain on Tuesday and possibly even freezing rain in the Laurel Highlands.

It will get a little breezy tomorrow afternoon, otherwise, it's a great day to get outside and hang holiday decorations!

Monday highs stay in the low 50s with increasing clouds. Rain holds off until early Tuesday morning. Rain will last through much of the day. There's also the chance for freezing rain for the Laurel Highlands on Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Places like Clarion and Jefferson County could also see that if surface temperatures are still at or below freezing.

Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday before we dry out for Thanksgiving. The good news is temperatures will only be a tad below average, in the mid to upper 40s through Friday and the weekend.

