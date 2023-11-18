Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday shaping up to be pleasant, sunny

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (11/18)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (11/18) 03:42

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a great day with plenty of sunshine, and we have a repeat for Sunday with highs back near 50 degrees.

SUNRISE SUNDAY:  7:11 a.m.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Rain on Tuesday and possibly even freezing rain in the Laurel Highlands.

rain-chance.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

 It will get a little breezy tomorrow afternoon, otherwise, it's a great day to get outside and hang holiday decorations!

Monday highs stay in the low 50s with increasing clouds. Rain holds off until early Tuesday morning. Rain will last through much of the day. There's also the chance for freezing rain for the Laurel Highlands on Tuesday morning and afternoon. 

rain-tuesday.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Places like Clarion and Jefferson County could also see that if surface temperatures are still at or below freezing. 

Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday before we dry out for Thanksgiving. The good news is temperatures will only be a tad below average, in the mid to upper 40s through Friday and the weekend. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

7-day.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 8:32 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

