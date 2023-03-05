Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday looks sunny and warmer

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/5)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/5) 02:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A warmer Sunday ahead with calmer winds, more sunshine, and highs in the low 50s!

Monday will be another warm day with highs in the low 60s under mainly cloudy skies. Rain showers will try to move into the region Monday evening and even light snow and a wintry mix for areas north of I-80.

hourly.png
Hourly conditions - March 5, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday will be dry with seasonable highs in the mid-40s as high-pressure builds. Then Wednesday and Thursday it gets cooler with lows in the mid-20s and highs in the mid 40°.

winds.png
Wind gusts expected throughout the day Sunday.  KDKA Weather Center

Saturday is the next chance for rain showers but also temperatures return to the 50s!

Looking ahead to the middle of the month, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting most of the region to be below average so don't put those winter coats away just yet!

7-day.png
7-day forecast: March 5, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

