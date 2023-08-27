Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday closes out with calm, pleasant night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another nice night is on the way, and mainly dry and pleasant weather will be in store for us all week.

Daily average High: 81° Low: 61°

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m. Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Few showers Monday through Wednesday.

The exception will be a few spotty shower chances through the day Monday and Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Any passing showers or stray storms that do develop will be isolated in nature, and the best chances will be confined mainly east of Pittsburgh into the Laurel Highlands and the Ridges.

Everyone could see a spotty, stray shower at times, but the best chances will be east and southeast. Temperatures stay comfy in the upper 70s to lower 80s until a front really kicks down the humidity and temps for Wednesday/Thursday, leaving us in the mid to upper 70s before we warm up again just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

Right now, next weekend looks warm and dry, with sunshine and mid-80s. The one area to watch mid-week for us will be the tropics as Tropical Storm Idalia will likely make landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida, and remnants will slide north and east.

Right now, models take the moisture through the Carolinas and Virginia, then out to sea, but a chance in that track could lead to clouds and rain for our region—we will keep you posted!

