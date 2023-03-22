Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Sun moves out, several days of rain move in

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3-22-23)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3-22-23) 03:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Showers have arrived in Pittsburgh, and the sunshine is unfortunately gone. 

Light rain showers will hover around Wednesday, with highs making it to the mid-50s. 

temp2-2.png
(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Better rain chances arrive Thursday with scattered showers and even some general thunderstorms possible. Highs will soar into the mid-60s, and winds could be gusty up to 35 mph. 

temp4.png
(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

It's looking like for Friday, most of the rain will stay settled, mainly south of Pittsburgh, but this is where the rain totals will add up to 2 inches for both Thursday and Friday. There could be some minor flooding affecting flood-prone areas like creeks and streams. Highs will top off around 50 degrees due to the clouds and rain.

More rain will continue to fall on Saturday, but showers should taper off. There might be some short-lived general thunderstorms associated with it, but they won't be widespread. Highs will be in the mid-60s again, but then temperatures drop that night into the mid and upper 30s. This might allow for some overnight lingering flurries. 

temp3-2.png
(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Sunday stays mainly dry, but then more showers move in later Monday into Tuesday.

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 11:52 AM

