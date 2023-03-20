Pittsburgh Weather: Spring season to begin with sunny skies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Spring Equinox occurs today at 5:24 p.m. This is when our spring season begins.

Today: Another chilly start to the day. Grab the umbrella and the shades with sunny conditions expected later today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's with breezy winds out of the southwest.

Any Alert Days Ahead? While it's low, Next Friday through Saturday has the potential to be.

Aware: Spring begins at 5:24 this evening.

More than that though, this is the start of the Earth's North Pole leaning towards our sun. When it comes to how we are warmed, the sun's angle plays a huge role. Interestingly enough, our planet sees the furthest distances from the sun during the Northern Hemisphere's spring and summer months. Also, the Earth's speed increases during the spring and summer months.

Today will be a typical early spring day with chilly conditions in the morning. Sunny skies will be around for the day.

Highs today will likely hit the mid to upper 40's. I have Pittsburgh hitting 47 for today's high. I have morning lows dipping down to as low as 23°.

I have noon temperatures right there at 40 degrees with highs hitting around 4 p.m. Sunset is at 7:33 today.

Looking at the rest of the week, we have scattered rain chances around for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with rain chances ramping up on Saturday.

Right now rain totals are well below what it would take for big flooding concerns and also for a First Alert Weather Day to be issued here at KDKA.

Five-day rain totals could top an inch and a half though with most coming on Saturday.

