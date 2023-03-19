Pittsburgh Weather: Spring arrives as warmup begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One more chilly night ahead tonight, with lows again in the lower 20s.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Rain chances return starting Wednesday.

Sunday's high temperatures are struggling to reach the freezing mark which is well below normal highs near 50. Normal lows to the end of winter and the start of spring are right around 31 degrees.

Our daytime highs will push toward the average of 50 Monday and then soar into the upper 50s and even 60s later this week. Enjoy the sunshine Monday (and the official arrival of spring at 5:24 p.m.), then again Tuesday because rain chances return starting Wednesday.

Friday and Saturday are shaping up to be possibly soggy, but at least the warm air will stay in place for our first spring weekend of 2023.

