Pittsburgh Weather: Spotty showers and cooler temperatures conclude the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Breezy, much cooler conditions stick around tonight, with a few scattered showers here and there.

Daily average High: 67° Low: 47°

Sunrise: 7:22 a.m. Sunset: 6:53 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Chilly Sunday, with highs in the 50s

Showers chances stick around overnight, but they will be spotty at best tomorrow morning, and Sunday should be mainly dry (outside of a sprinkle or two or a touch of drizzle for a few minutes).

It will be mostly cloudy and chilly through the day, with kickoff temperature for Steelers-Ravens only around 50 degrees! Bundle up if you are heading to the game, and know that some areas could see the first frost on Monday and Tuesday mornings (especially in the Laurel Highlands and even south of I-70 in spots tonight).

On Monday, a few showers are possible, with highs in the mid-50s and we gradually gain a few degrees each day. Much of next week is dry and chilly with sunshine with temps rebounding to 60s by Wednesday and even near 70 by the end of the week.

With that warmer air, we'll see a few rain showers on Thursday and Friday.

