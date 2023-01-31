Pittsburgh Weather: Snow showers taper off as Tuesday continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Snow showers are slowly tapering off to the south this noon and we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 20s for the rest of our Tuesday.

Aware: Big dip in temperatures ahead end of the week with lows lower teens/single digits for a few nights.

Most areas picked up about an inch or so of snow overnight with some spots in the Ridges hitting two-to-three inches. Pittsburgh officially measured 1.6 inches of snow by this morning.

Lows tonight dip to the lower 20s then only recover back up to freezing tomorrow. Thursday is Groundhog Day and will be the mildest day this entire week with a high near 40.

After that, the bottom falls out with lows in the teens and even close to upper single digits Saturday morning. Warmer air returns later in the weekend and we're looking at possible highs in the mid to upper 40s by early next week!

