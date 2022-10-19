Pittsburgh Weather: Snow accumulation possible Wednesday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here we go!

We've been chatting for the past week about this cold stretch of weather and our first snow chances of the year. Technically, Pittsburgh saw the first snow of the year on Tuesday with the airport showing trace snow.

More snow is moving through right now.

Snow is heavy enough to briefly turn grass white and lower visibilities. The snow in spots will be heavier than you're thinking it is going to be. Temperatures remain above freezing by a couple of degrees and the impact on drivers should be on the low side.

While snow is the top story due to it being early in the season, I think temperatures are arguably the top weather story today with us remaining well below seasonal averages today. We may struggle to hit the 40s today and I have our high at just 40 degrees. It is going to be cloudy with light rain possible through the day.

Wind speeds will still be on the strong side, coming in out of the southwest at 10-15mph. Overall it's going to be another nasty day for those having to be outside and if you can you should dress in layers and waterproof whatever to be as comfortable as you can.

Hats and gloves are a must.

Looking ahead, a freeze watch has now been issued for Thursday morning.

Model data has dropped morning low predictions to near 30. There does appear to be a brief shot of really cold air that is pushed south by the upper low bringing us the rain and snow of the past day. In order to fully see those morning lows at or below 32 we will need a couple of things to still happen. Wind speeds will need to come down a bit (not expected to happen) and skies will need to clear (50/50 chance right now).

This is why the NWS has this as a watch and not a warning because freezing temperatures are not a sure thing. It is possible though.

