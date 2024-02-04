Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Slightly cooler Monday; sunshine remains plentiful

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lots of sunshine and warm air pushed our highs across the region today into the mid-50s, which is nearly 15 degrees above normal for early February.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

ALERT: None

AWARE: Shower chances return on Friday.

headlines-center-camera.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

While Monday brings a bit of a drop in temperatures, it will only be a small drop, with highs still in the mid to upper 40s and sunshine mixed with a few clouds. 

Highs stay in the mid to upper 40s early week and warm back to 50 late week before a front finally arrives on Friday, bringing our first chance for rain all week. 

Shower chances will stick around all through next weekend as it stands now, but temperatures don't cool off, still hanging in the upper 40s to lower 50s. 

7-day-icast.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 6:04 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.