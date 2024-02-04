Pittsburgh Weather: Slightly cooler Monday; sunshine remains plentiful

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lots of sunshine and warm air pushed our highs across the region today into the mid-50s, which is nearly 15 degrees above normal for early February.

AWARE: Shower chances return on Friday.

While Monday brings a bit of a drop in temperatures, it will only be a small drop, with highs still in the mid to upper 40s and sunshine mixed with a few clouds.

Highs stay in the mid to upper 40s early week and warm back to 50 late week before a front finally arrives on Friday, bringing our first chance for rain all week.

Shower chances will stick around all through next weekend as it stands now, but temperatures don't cool off, still hanging in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

