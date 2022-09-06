Pittsburgh Weather: Showers, storms to linger across the area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We set a new record for daily rain yesterday with Pittsburgh International Airport recording 1.71 inches of rain.

Daily average High: 79 Low: 58

Sunrise: 6:53 Sunset: 7:45

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Today: There remains a flood risk for today. This is mainly for the afternoon for communities that see an isolated storm. Weather Prediction Center has us under a slight excessive rain risk. The amount of rain needed to cause flash flooding is low due to two-day rain totals across the region being so high.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: One could argue for one today. None right now over the next few days.

Aware: We need rain and I have a chance for rain on 5 out of our next 7 days.

A new record for rainfall in Pittsburgh. KDKA Weather Center

The largest rain totals fell mainly in a band along the Allegheny-Beaver-Butler county lines. Radar estimates show a narrow band of places that saw at least 1.5" of rain yesterday. Everyone else generally saw a half-inch or less when it comes to rain.

Looking ahead, today's rain totals won't be as impressive as yesterday. We do still have a chance for rain though and expect light rain and drizzle to be possible through the day with a couple of hours this afternoon with isolated storms being possible. I have most places today seeing less than a tenth of an inch of rain but there could be a spot or two that sees more than an inch of rain due to seeing one of the isolated afternoon storms. We are once again under a slight risk of excessive rain according to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center. That is a level 2 out of 5. There remains a chance for flooding across our region.

KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s today after we hit 76 yesterday for a high. I am forecasting a high in Pittsburgh of 78 degrees. Noon temperatures should be near 70. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some sunshine peaking through at times. Winds will be out of the northwest at around 5mph through the day.

KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, there will be an isolated rain chance on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are both expected to be dry and pleasant. Rain chances return Saturday afternoon and stick around through next Tuesday.

Your 7-day forecast, as of September 6, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!