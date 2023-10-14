Pittsburgh Weather: Showers move in Saturday morning, stick around most of the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very wet weekend with a lot of rain, so grab that rain gear!

The showers are already here, and they will take up most of the day. There will be a small break in the afternoon, but don't let it fool you.

More rain will lead into this evening, plus there is a small chance to see some lightning or hear rumbles of thunder. No severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will hover in the 50s with breezy winds all day, so it won't feel the best.

Conditions for Pitt vs. Louisville KDKA Weather Center

Highly suggest moving any of those weather-dependent plans indoors! If you are headed out to Pitt's homecoming game on Saturday night, bring those ponchos and dress in extra layers!

We're expected to stay in this cool, wet, and gloomy weather pattern going into early next week.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Scattered showers will still be possible from Sunday through Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies.

Those highs back down below average into the 50s and morning lows will be in the 40s. Skies will partially clear starting mid-week and temperatures will slowly go back into the 60s.

We stay dry for a couple of days before more rain moves back in for Friday.

7-day forecast: October 14, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

