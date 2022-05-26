Pittsburgh Weather: Severe weather possible on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a chance for severe weather today with large hail probably the most concerning potential impact for our area throughout the day.

If you go over to the storm prediction center they have an equal chance for strong straight-line wind along with hail. Each individual storm cell with have the potential for strong gusty winds on its leading edge, but we are not expecting to see a line of destructive winds. The threat of hail arrives as early as noon with cingular cells moving to the northeast the most likely hail makers today.

Morning hours will be dry with even some sunshine. Today's morning weather will basically be a continuation of yesterday's fantastic weather. This means partly cloudy skies and pleasant conditions. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and eventually the 70s after 10 a.m.

I keep everyone dry through 11 a.m. with isolated storms possible after that. Isolated storms will be around for the afternoon and then there is a chance for some scattered storms to roll through after 6 p.m. with places along I-80 appearing to have the best chance of seeing more widespread rain and storms.

The rain continues through the overnight with our best chance for rain coming from midnight through around 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Light rain showers will persist through at least early Saturday afternoon. Data is also trying to show a period of heavier rain early on Saturday morning. Not too sure about that happening at this time.

Friday and Saturday highs will be near 70 degrees.

We should be in the mid-70s on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper-80s on Monday and Tuesday. I do have us hitting 90 degrees on Wednesday of next week.

