Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Friday

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/8)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/8) 02:52

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a foggy start but a little cooler than yesterday. 

It'll stay mostly cloudy today with the chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. It does look like it will dry out for Friday night football before more rain arrives overnight and through Saturday. 

hourly.png
Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

The bulk of the rain will mainly stay to the east, but scattered showers and storms are still likely Saturday morning all the way through Sunday night. 

For the Steelers game on Sunday grab the poncho as rain is possible through the afternoon and evening. As of right now, nothing severe is expected and we aren't under any threats. 

steelers.png
Steelers vs. 49ers forecast at Acrisure Stadium KDKA Weather Center

The only thing to keep an eye out for are areas that recently flooded. 

Highs will be near normal the next several days with highs in the mid to upper 70s. 

Monday looks to be the best day with highs in the upper 70s and partly sunny. 

7-day.png
7-day forecast: September 8, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

First published on September 8, 2023 / 5:34 AM

