Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered, severe storms possible for Tuesday afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tuesday will bring with it some rain, but not everyone will be affected by the wet weather.

Today - Scattered storm chance. Parts of the area are under a marginal (slight, level 1 out of 5).

Any Alert Days Ahead? - While there is a chance for storms today, storms will not be widespread or organized so we have not issued a First Alert. Not everyone will see storms today with storms being scattered at their peak.

Aware - We have another rain chance on Wednesday afternoon.

There's a chance for severe storms today with the most significant concern being from strong wind speeds. No matter where you are, most of your day today will be dry. Humidity levels are up though so you'll feel a difference from yesterday. Chances for rain this morning are in the isolated range, with more scattered rain expected for the afternoon. Morning temperatures are in the low 70s with highs today in the mid to low 80s.

KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, I have another scattered chance for rain on Wednesday. When comparing today to Wednesday, Wednesday will see less coverage when it comes to how many see rain. We will also see rain chances confined to just the afternoon hours. I think any storms that develop on Wednesday though will be larger 'in area' than today's storms with a higher chance for downpours. We certainly need the rain and a lucky few will see plenty of it on Wednesday.

Thursday to Saturday is looking dry as high pressure rolls through. Thursday and Friday should be comfortable with low humidity levels. The heat and humidity begin to build on Saturday with isolated storms again being possible on Sunday. Monday is looking pretty rainy.

Your 7-day forecast as of July 12, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos