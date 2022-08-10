Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered downpours possible south of I-70

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High rivers and streams will be possible south of I-70 due to scattered downpours this afternoon.

Model data has really struggled over the past two weeks with where the heaviest rain will be and really with what to expect each day. The one consistent aspect of model data for the week has been the potential for a couple of soaking rain showers and weak storms moving south of I-70 today.

Please remain weather aware if you live or are traveling south of I-70 today.

If you're in the Pittsburgh area or anywhere north of Pittsburgh, today is looking dry but cloudy. Yesterday's high temperature topped out at 77 in Pittsburgh and I think we are a little closer to 80 for today's highs.

I actually have Pittsburgh right there at 80 for today's high with winds out of the west-northwest at around 5mph. Morning temperatures are in the upper 60s. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-70s. Humidity levels are down from yesterday with dew points in the mid-60s.

Looking ahead, we will see about 15 minutes of rain tomorrow as a cold front drops through from the north.

I guess this is the other thing model data has been pretty consistent on for the week.

The front will bring with it early fall-like weather to our region with dew points dropping to the 40s and highs falling to the upper 70s. Morning lows in some places may drop below 50 degrees!

It's going to feel great for everyone but those planning on jumping into a pool.

Friday and Saturday are looking dry but there is now a chance for rain on Sunday.

