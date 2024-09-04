Pittsburgh's next rain chance will arrive on Friday, pleasant weather stays in place on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Through Sept 3rd, Pittsburgh has seen 94 days with highs of 80° or higher. That's the fourth most ever through Sept 3rd. That's the most since we saw 106 days during that span that occurred in 1991.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Who's enjoying the mild days we've seen this week?

Has it seemed unusually hot to you so far this year? Well besides just the 24 90° days we have seen so far this year, we have also seen a high number of 80-degree days too. Through Sept 3rd, we have seen a total of ninety-four 80° days. That total is good for the 4th most during that span on record in Pittsburgh.

We've had a pretty hot 2024. KDKA Weather Center

It's the most since 1991 when we had hit 80 degrees 106 times so far in the year.

It's impressive. We aren't done with the 80s this year with us returning to the 80s for highs today. I have Pittsburgh with a high of 82 degrees today.

I have 80-degree days likely also on both Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures expected on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

While temperatures will rise to the 80s, the comfort levels we have seen over the last few days should also stick around. Dew points will be in the 40s today and tomorrow with them jumping into the 50s on both Friday and Saturday. You can leave the windows open and the A/C units off.

Our next rain chance comes on Friday evening as a cool front comes through. Right now it looks like most will see between a quarter to a half inch of rain. Friday night football games may be impacted as well with some light rain possible. It now looks like more rain will fall on Friday than Saturday.

Behind the rain comes fall-ish weather. I have highs on both Saturday and Sunday only hitting the upper 60s.

Morning lows on Sunday will likely dip into the 30s in a number of places and we could potentially get our first frost advisories for some spots north of I-80 and in higher elevations on Sunday and Monday mornings.

7-day forecast: September 4, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!