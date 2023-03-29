Pittsburgh Weather: Rapidly changing conditions bring snow chances to the area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's not every day that you go from seeing temperatures in the 50s and then less than two hours later having a snow chance but that is where we find ourselves right now.

Since Monday I have not been too impressed with snow numbers, mainly because temperatures are going to make it tough to see snow at all. Model data continues to show some heavy snow coming down directly along a cold front as it slides through.

The issue is those very same models continue to show temperatures in that time in just the 40s. This puts any snow chance in the minor range. While I can't guarantee any issues to area travelers, I will say it is highly unlikely you will encounter anything more than a minor annoyance.

Radar as possible snow moves into the area. KDKA Weather Center

Looking at today from start to finish, wake-up temperatures are hovering near 30 degrees with little to no wind around this morning. Skies are clear and we will see a sunny morning before dealing with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Rain chances will arrive after 5 p.m. for places north of I-80.

Everyone else will have to wait until after 6 p.m. Rain and snow chances will last a little over two hours. This time period will also be windy with wind gusts topping 30mph.

Wind gusts throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

In the wake of the cold front, Thursday morning temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 20s with wind chills in the teens. Thursday highs will just be in the mid-40s.

Rain chances have dropped just a bit for Friday and Saturday and on both days I have the area seeing scattered rain chances. There will be a warm front that rolls through on Friday morning giving a brief snow chance for places along I-80. It will have zero impact on area drivers. Most rain on Friday comes late in the afternoon to the evening and overnight into Saturday.

Right now it looks like there will be three rounds of rain from Friday through Saturday with some nice breaks in the rain. Highs on both Friday and Saturday will be near 60. Looking ahead we see temperatures really warming up for the middle of next week with highs near 70 on both Monday and Tuesday. The average high this time of the year is just 55.

7-day forecast: March 29, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

