Pittsburgh Weather: Rain/drizzle around today with a mix of light rain and snow overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain chances stick around today, but unlike the weekend rain, today's rain will be fairly continuous throughout the day. The good news is that the rain won't be heavy while continuous.

In fact, we are looking at just drizzle to a step or two above drizzle. Pesky may be a good word for it. With the rain around acting as a cooling mechanism through the process of evaporation, we have likely already seen our high-temperature today.

I have morning temperatures around 40 degrees. I have afternoon temperatures ticking back up to around 43 in Pittsburgh. Skies will be overcast today with strong winds of 10-20mph coming in out of the west-southwest.

Tonight, the light rain and drizzle will change to wet snow with the usual places (Laurel Highlands & Ridges, the snow belt of Armstrong and Indiana Counties, & along the I-80 corridor) having the best chance of seeing snow.

The GFS has even Pittsburgh seeing around an inch and a half of 'falling' snow. Nothing will stick in Pittsburgh. There is a chance through that the usual suspect places see some accumulating snow and could experience some power outages due to the weight of the wet snow collecting on tree limbs and power lines.

Light rain will continue on Tuesday. Tuesday highs may struggle to hit the 40s. I have dropped Tuesday's high to just 40 degrees.

While Wednesday's rain chance will remain the same percentage as today and most of Tuesday, I expect our rain totals to be lower overall. Wednesday highs should hit the mid-40s. Thursday rain chances drop to the isolated range. Highs on Thursday should return to the mid-50s. Friday highs should hit the low 60s.

I have Saturday highs near 70. I think we see highs in the low 70s on Sunday with dry conditions for the day.

