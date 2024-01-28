Pittsburgh Weather: Rain transitioning to light snow as night continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain will transition to mainly light snow as the night continues.

FIRST ALERT: NONE

AWARE: More chances for rain and snow are expected this week, but few, if any, problems are expected from that. Also, the flood advisory for The Point continues into Thursday.

MONDAY SUNRISE/SUNSET: 7:33 a.m. / 5:35 p.m.

MONDAY AVERAGE HIGH/LOW: 37° / 21°

Once it does make that transition, it will start to quickly dry up. A few flurries can be expected to kick off the new work week, but heavy snow is not expected. Little to no accumulation is expected for most places with an inch or two possible in the Ridges through Monday.

Most of Tuesday looks dry. However, during the evening, areas of rain and snow become possible again. This will carry over into Wednesday. After that bout of precipitation wraps up, I think we'll have a chance to dry out on Thursday. Sun will be hard to come by, though, until this upcoming weekend.

A flood advisory continues for The Point in Pittsburgh. Another rise in the rivers is expected Monday into Tuesday. Current forecasts look for a crest near 21.5ft. That would put the water level just below the point where water spills onto the Tenth Street Bypass.

The main impacts still look to be a flooded Mon Wharf parking area and water on the North Shore River Walk.

