Pittsburgh Weather: Rain showers and thunderstorms last through the afternoon

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/25)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/25) 02:59

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A warm front lifted through the region leaving our temperatures much warmer than yesterday morning by nearly 10 degrees.

A cold front will move in today bringing rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. Wind gusts today will be around 20-30 mph as well.

hourly.png
Hourly forecast - September 25, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

If we see more sunshine that could help fuel the atmosphere leaving some storms potentially severe. If clouds hold on that will keep things more stable and limit the risk for any severe storms to develop. 

Much of the region is under a 'marginal' risk right now which is a 1 out of 5 for severe weather. Right now, isolated damaging winds look to be the biggest treat.

gusts.png
Wind gust forecast KDKA Weather Center

The showery and chilly weather will last through the start of the week on Monday and Tuesday with highs nearly 10 degrees below normal right around 60 degrees.

Most of the rain for Monday looks to stay north of Pittsburgh 

By Wednesday, rain showers will clear out and there will be some sunshine. Lows overnight Wednesday drop back to the mid-40s as clouds clear out and Thursday and Friday look great, mostly sunny and highs back in the mid-60s. 

7-day.png
7-day forecast - September 25, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

