Pittsburgh Weather: Rain remains in the forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The wet weather will stay with us throughout the day today.

Daily average High: 82 Low: 63

Sunrise: 6:26a Sunset: 8:26p

Today: Excessive rain again will be possible today as a cold front sinks to the south. Most will see a round or two of rain. There will be isolated cases of lightning throughout the day with the potential we could see a downpour or two.

Aware: The back half of the week into the weekend is looking 'fall-ish.'

Rain and downpours are again possible today as humidity levels remain high and a cool front drops south through the day. The best chance for rain will come during the afternoon from noon to around 5p. We can see rain and even downpours outside of this window, but that looks to be the peak time for hazardous weather.

When it comes to temperatures I expect we will see a high of around 81 in Pittsburgh today. Humidity levels are high with dew points in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10mph. The skies should be mostly cloudy for the day.

Looking ahead, rain showers could be heavy at times in Morgantown on Wednesday with most places north of I-70 not seeing a drop of rain through the day.

There will be a brief rain chance on Thursday with the passage of another cold front. That front will bring comfortable weather for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday. Morning lows through the weekend will drop to the 50s.

Your 7-day forecast, as of August 9, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

