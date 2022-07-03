Pittsburgh Weather: Rain on the way after Independence Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Fourth of July forecast will be a pleasant one, but more unstable weather could be on the horizon.

ALERT: None (monitoring possibility for First Alert on Tuesday but too uncertain right now)

AWARE: Scattered showers with thunderstorms Tuesday through Friday.

A wonderful weekend is underway with pleasant temperatures, nice breezes, and sunshine today with more dry weather on tap for Independence Day. Lows tonight will be comfy in the lower 60s with highs tomorrow pushing into the upper 80s and close to 90 in many spots. Fireworks weather around tonight and tomorrow evening will be hovering around 80° with dry conditions.

A perfect day to grill the burgers and hot dogs. KDKA Weather Center

Just after the holiday weekend concludes, dewpoints and humidity soar and will feel sticky starting Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s the rest of the week.

The pattern becomes more unsettled with a chance for scattered clusters of showers and thunderstorms each day through Friday. Tuesday could potentially bring a round of strong to severe thunderstorms through the middle of the day.

We are monitoring the data for a possible First Alert weather day, but the setup and timing are too uncertain right now. We'll keep an eye on the situation through the next day and keep you informed. Stay tuned and download our KDKA weather app to stay weather aware and get warnings when severe weather threatens.

Your 7-day forecast as of July 4, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

