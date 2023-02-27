Pittsburgh Weather: Week begins with the first of two big rain events; gusty winds also possible Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The big story this Monday is the rain. To start off the week, we can expect around three-quarters of an inch or slightly.

Daily average - High: 43, Low: 26

Sunrise: 6:58, Sunset: 6:10

Today: Rain arrives around 11 a.m., with rain chances around for the rest of the day. Highs near 50.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Doesn't look like it. Two big rainmakers are expected this week with the first arriving today and the second coming on Friday. Very little snow considering it is February.

Aware: There are winter weather advisories to our northeast (center north of the state) this morning. Another pleasant, near 70-degree day is expected on Wednesday.

For this being February, shockingly little snow or mixed precipitation is expected today. This is a rain event. It will arrive around 11 a.m. for Pittsburgh and most other surrounding places this morning.

Once it arrives, the rain will be steady and mostly continuous. We will see a couple of short breaks with at least three, if not four, waves of rain sweeping through.

The leading edge of rain will come through as a warm front sweeps in. This should bump our temperatures to right around 50 degrees for the rest of the day.

KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley has Pittsburgh hitting 51 for Monday's high. That will be around sunset at 6 p.m. Morning temperatures are in the low 30s. Noon temperatures will likely be in the mid-40s.

One point of concern is gusty winds late this afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours. For Pittsburgh, model data only shows modestly gusty conditions with gusts up to around 25 mph. The Laurel Highlands though could see gusts up to 40 mph.

There is a chance for frost on windows this morning.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will see dry conditions during the day with temperatures generally falling. Highs should be hit at midnight. Most of the day will see temps around 40 degrees, Smiley said.

The best day of the week is on Wednesday with highs expected to approach 70 degrees once again. There will be a rain chance for the evening hours, but things are looking dry during the day with temperatures in the pleasant range.

Thursday morning showers will end as the sun is coming up with the rest of the day on the breezy side. Thursday highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The second big rain day will be on Friday with data showing more than an inch of rain falling across the area. Friday's rain chance there will also be a big wet snow day for places north of I-80.

