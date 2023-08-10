Pittsburgh Weather: Rain cools us down on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Summer isn't done yet! The long-range data is showing the hottest stretch of weather this year arriving at the end of next week with a potential string of 90-degree days

Well, we need the rain and we are going to get some decent rain today.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Right now it looks like most places should see around a half inch to up to three-quarters of an inch of rain. There is a flood watch for Morgantown where rain totals of 1-2 inches are expected. They could see spots that see more than that too.

The further north you go the lower rain totals are expected.

The rain is expected to be fairly continuous through at least 9 a.m. and some places could see rain showers lingering through 11 a.m.

Rain chances throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

While most of the afternoon and evening will be dry, there will remain a scattered rain chance with a couple of lines of non-severe storms sliding in from the northwest.

Rain showers and storms will not last long this afternoon.

With rain around this morning and mostly cloudy afternoon skies expected, highs won't be as high as they were yesterday when we hit 83 degrees for the second day in a row for a high.

Temperatures throughout the day - August 10, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Yesterday I had today's high at just 75°, and with data coming in this morning I have bumped up highs to near 80. I have Pittsburgh hitting 79° for the daily high.

Morning temperatures are in the mid-60s and I have our noon temperature in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the west for the afternoon coming in at around 10mph.

Looking ahead, I've brought down Saturday rain chances to a scattered chance. With rain chances lower I have raised up the forecast high. Friday highs should be in the low 80s with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances on Monday will cool temperatures down to the mid-70s.

Looking WAY ahead, you may want to plan for a VERY hot stretch of weather moving in the weekend after this weekend.

Long-range model data has been pretty consistent on a stretch of days with highs well into the 90s.

Some of the hottest weather in a while will be possible as we head into the back half of August.

7-day forecast: August 10, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!