Pittsburgh Weather: Rain changing to snow as new week begins

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain and snow showers have been alternating across much of the tri-state area all day, with wet snow dropping up to an inch in spots to the north like Mercer County.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Rain/snow showers change to all snow tonight.

KDKA Weather Center

Pittsburgh has picked up a half-inch of snow so far and the rain/snow showers will continue through early to mid-evening before everything changes to all snow later tonight. 

Snow showers will stick around through midday Monday with a chance for a few heavier snow showers to develop during the morning rush. 

Give yourself some extra drive time and be prepared for slippery travel. This will especially be the case north and east of Pittsburgh where some spots could end up seeing another 2-3" (higher amounts further north and in the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands).

KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday will be cloudy and a bit milder before we do it all again Wednesday with rain/snow/freezing rain all possible with this next system. 

Temperatures stay cold enough late week for another few rounds of rain/snow showers and all snow showers to start the weekend. This will help push our season's snow total up a bit, but we're still below normal so far with only we are way behind on snow totals so far for the winter season. We usually see closer to 20" of snow by mid-January in Pittsburgh, but so far we've only recorded 7.7 inches. 

7-day forecast: Jan. 22, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

First published on January 22, 2023 / 6:14 PM

