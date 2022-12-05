Pittsburgh Weather: Rain chances ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If someone told me about today's forecast for the week, I wouldn't believe me. Why?

We have five straight days of precipitation expected in the first full week of December, and no snow whatsoever is in the forecast. I mean it can happen.

This week will probably be one of those weeks.1000mb-500Mb temps (oftentimes referred to as the 540 line) will remain well above temperatures conducive for snow through Friday. Surface temperatures will also remain well above average.

The average high for today is 44°. We will just be slightly warmer than that today.

But Tuesday's high will be in the low 50s.

We will see a high a good 15 degrees above the average on Wednesday and Friday. Highs will be about 20 degrees above average on Thursday.

Today will see periods of mostly cloudy skies, but most of the day will see plenty of sunshine around. Morning lows are the coldest of the week, dipping to the low 20s.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 48 for today's high with winds out of the SSE at 4-8mph. Noon temperatures will be in the low 40s. If you see isolated showers today it will be after sunset. I think most rain holds off until Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday along with Friday will have the best chances for rain this week. The wettest day looks like it will be on Wednesday. Followed by Friday. Tuesday's rain looks to be in the scattered rain chance.

If we see any thunderstorm activity it appears for now that the best chance for that happens on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

