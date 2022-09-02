Pittsburgh Weather: Rain and storm chances expected this Labor Day Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Are you traveling over the Labor Day holiday weekend?

Today and next Tuesday will be the best travel days for most. Saturday won't be bad either with most of the day if not the entire day dry on Saturday.

Now for the bad news.

I am expecting widespread rain showers to be in place on Sunday with a rain chance through the day. It does look like there will be some breaks from the rain. High temperatures on Sunday will likely struggle to get back to the mid-70s due to the rain and clouds.

Monday's forecast isn't as straightforward as I would like at this point.

I kept Monday in the scattered range when it comes to rain but some of what I consider the more reliable models are hinting at just as much rain happening on Monday as what I expect to see on Sunday. I think Monday's rain chance drops to scattered though and will maintain that in my forecast.

For today it was a mild and even cool start to the day. I have seen one place showing morning lows below 50°. No matter where you are highs today will be in the mid-80s.

Temperatures over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

We get a surge of warmer air in place this afternoon and as it moves in you'll also notice cloud cover thickening.

High temperatures will increase to the mid-80s today after we saw a high yesterday of 81.

Dew points will return to the 60s later today and will set us up with rain possible for the rest of the weekend.

7-Day Forecast: September 2, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

