Pittsburgh Weather: Pop-up storms possible tonight; First Alert Day in effect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pop-up storms are possible later this evening around sunset. Widespread showers/storms are likely overnight into Wednesday morning.

Tuesday is a First Alert Day.

It's been a wet start to the day with our first round of showers and storms. Tuesday afternoon will remain mostly cloudy with overcast skies and some light, hit-or-miss rain showers.

Here is the hourly forecast for tonight's interleague game between the Yankees and Pirates at PNC Park. KDKA Weather Center

After dinnertime, this is when the forecast can be tricky. Anything that happens will be isolated, so not everyone is expected to see storms this evening. If we see sunshine this afternoon, that will better our storm chances later today. If any storms pop up, they will have the potential to turn severe given the current atmospheric environment. The main timing of the storms will be around sunset, and main threats would be damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes being possible.

Another large round of rain moves in Wednesday morning, and it likely will impact the morning commute. Expect widespread scattered showers and storms. There will likely be heavy downpours with gusty winds but will probably not see anything severe, for now.

Humid conditions hang around this week but should be gone by the weekend. KDKA Weather Center

We will stay in an unstable weather pattern through at least Friday afternoon. So that means we'll continue to watch round after round of showers and storms roll through. There is a chance for flash flooding this week since heavy downpours that could drop 1-2" in less than hour are possible.

Due to the influx of moisture, dew points have skyrocketed into the 70s. So it's going to be extremely humid and uncomfortable with highs in the mid 80s until then.

Relief finally arrives this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s with more comfortable humidity levels and lots of sunshine!