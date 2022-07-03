Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant holiday weekend weather continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's more comfortable outside and the humidity has dropped from yesterday.

Today will be another great day for those Fourth of July festivities! Highs in the mid-80s and low dewpoints with lots of sunshine.

Fourth of July tomorrow is looking hot and sunny with highs approaching 90°, but the humidity will be tolerable.

Fireworks weather around 9 p.m. tonight and tomorrow evening will be hovering around 80°.

After the holiday is done, get ready for some hot & very humid weather with a lot of rain chances.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day Tuesday through Friday. Some of those storms do have the potential to turn severe Tuesday and Wednesday, but chances are low for now.

Highs will be in the mid-80s, but dewpoints will skyrocket into the 70s making for extremely humid and sticky conditions.

Relief from the rain and humidity arrives by next weekend.

