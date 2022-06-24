Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant and warm weekend begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pleasant weather sticks around for another day before temperatures soar to around 90 degrees for the weekend.

Highs today will return to the mid-80s with blue skies expected. Winds will be out of the northwest at 3-6mph. Humidity levels will remain low meaning that it should be VERY comfortable when out and about as long as you find the shade.

I have now bumped up Saturday highs to 90 degrees. Earlier this week in this blog I talked about forecasting 90s in Pittsburgh and how for me I like to see 850mb temperatures in the 20c range to have a high confidence of hitting 90. 850 temperatures are coming in at just around 19c for Saturday right now but are right there at 20c on Sunday. I have bumped Saturday's high to 90 due to humidity levels still being low. As I said earlier I 'like to see' but it doesn't mean that I 'have to see' 850mb temperatures that high to forecast 90-degree weather. 850mb temperatures are only the start of the abbreviated formula for figuring out daily ground high temperatures. Everything else (sunny skies, light wind, low humidity) after starting with that temperature is saying temperatures will be right around 90 degrees.

We will see just how close we get.

Our next rain chance arrives on Sunday as well, with late afternoon and evening storms being possible. The cold front's arrival appears to be pretty late in the day and that should help to limit our severe weather chances.

The Storm Prediction Center does have us highlighted for a chance of severe weather.

Timing will be everything but we ask that you stay weather aware on Sunday afternoon into the evening hours.

