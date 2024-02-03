Pittsburgh Weather: Picturesque, sunny weather remains as weekend concludes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a great day with plenty of sunshine, and we have a repeat for Sunday with highs near 50 degrees, so get out and enjoy it!

SUNSET SATURDAY: 5:40 p.m.

SUNRISE SUNDAY: 7:27 a.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: None

This is well above average, as our highs should be near 37 degrees, and the lows should be in the low 20s. High pressure dominates and sticks around for a bit!

We kick off the work week with sunny skies and highs, staying near 50. Not only do we have a stretch of warmer weather, it'll also be dry. The grounds are still very muddy from a wet January, and now we will catch a break. Our low temperatures will still be slightly below freezing, so bundle up at the bus stop and head out the door in the morning. You'll be able to carry the heavy winter coat home.

Friday is the next chance for rain showers, as highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. It's not looking like a washout.

Through Valentine's Day, temperatures are trending well above normal. That means mid-week highs could get near 60 degrees!

