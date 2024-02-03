Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Picturesque, sunny weather remains as weekend concludes

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a great day with plenty of sunshine, and we have a repeat for Sunday with highs near 50 degrees, so get out and enjoy it!

SUNSET SATURDAY: 5:40 p.m.
SUNRISE SUNDAY: 7:27 a.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: None

This is well above average, as our highs should be near 37 degrees, and the lows should be in the low 20s. High pressure dominates and sticks around for a bit!

hourly.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

We kick off the work week with sunny skies and highs, staying near 50. Not only do we have a stretch of warmer weather, it'll also be dry. The grounds are still very muddy from a wet January, and now we will catch a break. Our low temperatures will still be slightly below freezing, so bundle up at the bus stop and head out the door in the morning. You'll be able to carry the heavy winter coat home. 

temp-outlook.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Friday is the next chance for rain showers, as highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. It's not looking like a washout. 

Through Valentine's Day, temperatures are trending well above normal. That means mid-week highs could get near 60 degrees!

7-day.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 6:24 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

