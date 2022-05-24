Pittsburgh Weather: Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in store for Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s are here for today and tomorrow.

Today: Partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs near 70.

Alert: Nothing over the next couple of days. A cold front rolls through on Thursday.

Aware: Rain chances for the next week are situated over Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Temperatures yesterday topped out at 62 degrees. It was cloudy all day long and surprisingly the Pittsburgh airport recorded 0.01" of an inch of rain. I am not surprised they saw rain as it was in the forecast. I was just surprised it was measurable rain. I was farther south through the day and outside most of the day and I don't think I saw enough to be measurable.

Today will be drier than yesterday and warmer with highs around 70 degrees. I have lowered my forecast highs from where I had us yesterday and part of the reason for that is clouds are holding in place for the morning hours and giving way to partly cloudy afternoon skies. I do have an isolated rain chance in the forecast for this evening but almost everyone is going to be completely dry today. Morning temperatures are near where they were yesterday with Pittsburgh forecast to bottom out at around 52 degrees. We saw a morning low of 50 yesterday.

KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday will be similar to today with partly cloudy skies turning cloudy. I keep in an isolated 20 percent chance for rain. Highs on Wednesday should hit the upper 70s or at least be close if we don't get there. Rain chances peak Thursday afternoon with the approach of a cold front to our region. The weather will remain active through Friday and early Saturday morning with a persistent chance for rain and at times storms.

Memorial Day weekend is looking fantastic with highs near 80 degrees on Memorial Day. The solemn day is looking dry with morning lows near 60 degrees.

KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!