Pittsburgh Weather: One more day of warmth before weekend chill moves in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another pleasant day is expected today with highs back up near 70.

Yesterday, Pittsburgh hit 71 for the high. We should be right around that mark today with clouds rolling back in this afternoon.

There will be a slight change in wind direction with winds out of the west-southwest at around 5-10mph. Enjoy the weather today as we won't see temps near this over the weekend as a cold front slides through.

Temperatures over the next 12 hours. KDKA Weather Center

The cold front arrives around 8 a.m. on Friday morning with temperatures either holding steady or falling for the rest of the day. We will see a low rain chance but the rain will come in the way of a passing light shower or drizzle.

Model data doesn't show too strong of winds on Friday with wind speeds just peaking at around 15mph coming in out of the north northwest. The skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday.

Forecasted low temperatures for Sunday, October 9, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

The biggest change heading into Saturday and Sunday will be the presence of a cold air mass pushing morning lows down near the frost point in Pittsburgh with some other communities potentially falling below freezing. I have Pittsburgh seeing morning lows of 36 on Saturday morning and 35 on Sunday morning.

Both mornings should see clear skies and light winds making frost possible. We won't be near record lows with Saturday's record low coming in at 29 and Sunday's record low dropping to 30.

I have Saturday hitting a high of 55 with Sunday hitting a high of 60.

Heading into next week, seasonal weather returns with highs on Monday and Tuesday hitting the mid-60s and highs around 70 forecasted for Wednesday.

7-day forecast: October 6, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

