Pittsburgh Weather: Next big system arrives on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Through yesterday, it was the wettest start in Pittsburgh (1.82") to start the year in nearly 20 years. (2005, 3.6")

We get a break from the almost continuous onslaught of rain, snow, and wind today.

Not to say that today will see the region totally quiet.

A mid-level low will bring light snow to places along I-80 starting as soon as 9 a.m.

Scattered snow showers will be possible after that through at least sundown. Snow totals should be more than a trace but probably not more than a half inch.

Our next big system arrives on Friday afternoon into the evening. Most will see rain showers with highs on Friday hitting after sundown.

Looking ahead to tomorrow KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 40s as we head into Saturday but will quickly begin to plummet behind an early morning cold front. Expect strong winds during this time as we see temperatures plummet from the mid-40s to the low 30s in just an hour or two.

The coldest air of the season is set to arrive on Saturday even though it won't be felt at the surface for a couple of days.

Wind gusts from Friday into Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will be in the low 40s.

Friday and Saturday highs will be in the mid to upper 40s but will again be hit around midnight on Saturday. Sunday's high will be in the upper 20s.

Next work week highs will be doing well to just get back to the mid-20s.

I also am calling for a couple of mornings next week with morning temperatures dipping to single digits.

7-day forecast: January 11, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

