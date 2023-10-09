Pittsburgh Weather: Most of Monday will be cool & dry with afternoon showers for some

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold air arrived over the weekend and will be in place for most of this week.

Morning lows today will dip down to near 40 degrees in most places. We will have a number of communities dipping to the 30s this morning with the best chance occurring along I-80 and the Laurels.

Risk of frost throughout the next 10 days KDKA Weather Center

The Laurels already show temperatures in the mid to upper 30s as of 4 a.m.

The pattern for most of the week, including today, will be chilly mornings and fall-like afternoons with highs in the 50s today and Tuesday and highs in the mid-60s on Wednesday.

The back half of the work week will see warmer air rolling in with Thursday and Friday seeing highs near 70 with morning lows closer to 50.

High temperatures today - October 9, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

We will also have some rain showers rolling through at times. Today, showers will be possible after 2 p.m. with the best chance for rain occurring for those north of I-80 and south of I-70. Rain totals will be less than 0.02". I maintain a chance for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday but the chance is just isolated with any rain that rolls through being north of I-80.

I increased the rain chance to scattered on Thursday with rain again setting up along and north of I-80.

Friday looks pretty dry but rain chances will return on Friday evening and are expected to remain in place through Saturday.

Saturday rain totals could top an inch.

7-day forecast: October 9, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

