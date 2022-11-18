Pittsburgh Weather: Morning snow showers and cold temperatures start the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have two headlining stories today with the cold settling in for the weekend as one of the big stories.

While the cold will impact everyone, the immediate threat for today will be a brief round of snow that will occur this morning.

Snow totals of around a quarter of an inch will be possible. This along with a frigid night and cold temperatures through today could lead to black ice issues later on today.

The lunch hour rush along with the evening rush could be a big mess.

The other issue as I said was just how cold temperatures will be. We are going to be well below average for this time of the year for the weekend.

Wind chill and temperatures over the next 24 hours. KDKA Weather Center

How much more?

I have our average temperature for the next week coming in at 33.3°. The normal average for this time of the year is somewhere around 42° so we are looking at being around 10° colder than average for the next week. This includes a nice 'warm-up' that gets us back near average for Thanksgiving.

When you see the signs about "bridge freezing before road" here's why! KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will be around 31 with most of the day seeing overcast skies. I actually have sunrise as mostly sunny but clouds will roll in by 8 a.m.

Snow is set to arrive in Pittsburgh by 10. Some places along the Ohio/West Virginia border could begin to see snow as soon as 8 a.m. Skies will be cloudy through 5 p.m. Morning lows are in the upper 20s and that's where they should stay for the morning. Today's low temperature won't be reached until just before midnight tonight when we should be in the low 20s. I have Pittsburgh's low at 23° for the day.

The rest of the weekend is looking dry but cold with Saturday seeing a high around 32°.

Saturday lows should drop to the teens in most places including Pittsburgh.

Sunday will be just as cold. I have Sunday's Pittsburgh high at 29 with the low coming in around 20 degrees in Pittsburgh. Temperatures start to tick back to near average for this time of the year starting on Monday.

I have Monday's high at 42.

Can you draw a hand turkey? What about a hand turkey with a Thanksgiving forecast in it? KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday's high is forecast to hit the upper 40s and I have us in the 50s for highs on Wednesday and Thanksgiving day.

7-day forecast, November 18, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

