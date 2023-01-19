Pittsburgh Weather: Morning rain showers make way for afternoon sunshine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The rain has arrived and will be here through the morning hours before pushing off.

Daily average High: 36 Low: 21

Sunrise: 7:40 Sunset: 5:23

Today: Rain for the morning hours and then again just after the sun sets. Total rain should be around an inch.

Any Alert Days Ahead? One could argue for one overnight tonight. It turns windy after cold front passage with wind gusts of up to 50mph being possible in the Laurels. Other places could see gusting winds up to 40 mph.

Aware: Cooler weather will be in place on Friday and Saturday with some snow around. Impact on area roads should be minor. There is a Wind Advisory for the Laurels for tonight.

The rain showers are during just ahead of warmer air that will be in place this afternoon with highs soaring to near 60 degrees.

I do have some concerns for the second push of rain that comes as a cold front sweeps through just after sunset with the chance for lightning, gusty winds and potentially even some hail.

As of the time of this blog we are just east of a level 1 out of 5 marginal severe risk area that has been painted across Ohio. There is a chance the risk area is expanded our way depending on where our temperatures hit this afternoon.

Let's get back to this morning, where moderate rain will push through. Rain totals for the morning will be anywhere from 0.4" of rain to 0.6" and should be just over half of our daily total. Roads for the morning commute will be wet with puddles.

Temperatures should be in the upper 30s near 40 degrees so there should be no issues with slick spots on roads for anyone west of the Laurel Highlands. If traveling east on I-80 there is a winter weather advisory posted through 9 a.m. for Clearfield county and places north of there.

Rain should turn scattered around 10 a.m with most rain coming to an end by noon and the last of the rain moving out around 1 p.m.

The weather then turns early spring-like with highs soaring to the mid to upper 50s for this afternoon. Wind speeds shouldn't be too bad. Skies will be sunny.

I hope you have time to get out and to enjoy the fantastic weather. Rain chances return within an hour of sunset that occurs at 5:23 p.m. today.

Rain showers should be brief this evening with another break. As we are waking up tomorrow expect snow showers to be around.

Temperatures for places south of I-80 should be well above 32 degrees so that will limit any impact we will see on area roads. Friday afternoon temperatures should be in just the mid-30s with highs on Saturday also in the mid to upper 30s.

There will be another rain to snow chance on Sunday night into Monday morning.

