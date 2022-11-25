Pittsburgh Weather: Morning rain gives way to cooler afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Most of the rain for the day is likely going to be over by the time you read this.

Rain totals of around a tenth to fifteen-hundredths of an inch are expected this morning as a mid-level low slide through.

Morning temperatures are hovering near 50 degrees and we will remain in the mid to upper 40s through noon.

Forecasts over the next 12 hours, November 25, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Data shows us warming up to the low 50s just ahead of a quick blast of cooler air that will slide through dropping temperatures quickly for the evening. Today's low will be hit just before midnight and I have Pittsburgh sitting at ~38° at that time. Winds will be around 15mph this afternoon, coming in out of the west-northwest. Wind gusts will be just over 20mph.

Looking at the rest of the weekend, Saturday is looking completely dry so I am going to drop the rain chance for the day. Saturday highs will be a 'not too bad' 56°Morning lows on Saturday will be near freezing. Rain is expected to be back on Sunday morning and will stick around for the day.

This next round of rain will wrap up on Monday afternoon but Monday's rain will just be pockets of drizzle.

Finally looking way ahead we will have another chance for rain on Wednesday, the last day of the month. Highs on Wednesday are looking balmy with data pointing at highs well into the 60s on the day.

Wednesday is a day we will keep a close eye on as there are some ingredients in place for another big rain to wrap up the month.

7-day forecast: Friday, November 25, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

